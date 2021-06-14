TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 148,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,355,335 shares.The stock last traded at $52.60 and had previously closed at $53.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TC Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after buying an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

