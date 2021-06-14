CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLHI stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23. CLST has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.48.
CLST Company Profile
