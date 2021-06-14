RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in May

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the May 13th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS CNPOF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 695,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,442. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

