Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308,903 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $395,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.26. 685,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,126,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

