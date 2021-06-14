Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKRTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $$1.66 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

