Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.