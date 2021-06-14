Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIREF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.