Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Jacob Thaysen Sells 16,289 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.75. 21,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,675. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

