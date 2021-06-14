Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.80. 49,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

