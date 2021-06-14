Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,669,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $116,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

