ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 8.9%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.68. 15,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 313,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 0.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,200. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

