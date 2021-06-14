Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.39

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 2447055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.46%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.