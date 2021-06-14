Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.66

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.66 and last traded at $107.49, with a volume of 4369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 51.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.