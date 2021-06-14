Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,287 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $175,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $225.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.