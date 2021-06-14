Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,437,900 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $249,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 485,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 172,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,695. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.