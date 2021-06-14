Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 203,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

