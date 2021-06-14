Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,342,641 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $18,871,000. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $4,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

