Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,342,641 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.29.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
