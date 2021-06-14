Benchmark Protocol Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $142,907.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00789775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.81 or 0.08010076 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 24,757,139 coins and its circulating supply is 9,395,033 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

