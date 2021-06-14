Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DOGZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67. Dogness has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

