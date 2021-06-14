Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Declines By 42.2%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 13th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:TNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.96. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,479. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
