Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Declines By 42.2%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 13th total of 524,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.96. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,479. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $163.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.