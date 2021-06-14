Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 70,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 348.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.77. The company has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

