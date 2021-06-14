Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $222,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

