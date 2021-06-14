King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $60.89 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 769.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 841,902 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

