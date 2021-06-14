Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.49. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,550. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

