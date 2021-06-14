JT Stratford LLC Buys 2,599 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

PFE traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. 420,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.