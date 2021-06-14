Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 43,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.