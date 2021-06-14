Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 501,630 shares.The stock last traded at $14.76 and had previously closed at $14.58.

OR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

