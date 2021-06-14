Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 240.8% from the May 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Fibra Danhos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $$1.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

