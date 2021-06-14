Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 219,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,878,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

