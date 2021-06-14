Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Grows By 254.4%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the May 13th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSE BEDU remained flat at $$4.06 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,644. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $484.70 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
