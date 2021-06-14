Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Grows By 254.4%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the May 13th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE BEDU remained flat at $$4.06 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,644. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $484.70 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

