Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equity Research

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.53. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Investor AB has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

