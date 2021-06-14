SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.15.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.22. 245,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.67. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -6.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0349831 EPS for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.