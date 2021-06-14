B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Shares of TSE BTO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.96. 2,081,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

