CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HEXO (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO (TSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:HEXO traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.49. 2,306,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$3.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

