MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $71.62. 1,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 124,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.85.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,926 shares of company stock worth $637,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

