Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.09

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.