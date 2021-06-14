Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 6.4%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 90,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,644,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Get Endo International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.