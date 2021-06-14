Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.80 and last traded at $60.80. Approximately 4,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 731,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $4,826,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

