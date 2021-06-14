Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Up 6.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 5,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 214,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $617.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

