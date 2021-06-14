Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.96. Youdao shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 8,530 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20.
Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
