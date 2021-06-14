cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Cap of $60.97 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $60.97 million and approximately $176,648.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $6,097.17 or 0.15180623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00790825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.30 or 0.08005402 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

