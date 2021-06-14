Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.92 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $856.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00024142 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001442 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

