Megacoin (MEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $413,073.97 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00436951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,532,135 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

