Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Read More: Tariff

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.