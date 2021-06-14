Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

