Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce $162.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.70 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,720 shares of company stock valued at $43,206,327. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.18. 53,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,396. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

