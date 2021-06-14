Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target at $6.38

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research firms have commented on NXE. TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NXE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 570,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 729,853 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,160,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 230,619 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

