Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $187.00. 20,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,011. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.88 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

