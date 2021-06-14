WBI Investments Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 145,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.74. 806,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. The firm has a market cap of $477.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

