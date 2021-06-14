Nixon Capital LLC Acquires 75,024 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 6.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 76,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,901,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

