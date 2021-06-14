JT Stratford LLC Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 722 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $337,256,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP stock traded up $48.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,295.27. 45,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,823. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,178.47. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.86 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

